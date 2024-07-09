Virginia-based Mercy Chefs deploy to Texas for Hurricane Beryl relief

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth-based nonprofit Mercy Chefs is deploying to Houston Texas after Hurricane Beryl impacted the area.

According to a post on their website, the organization will be serving hot, chef-prepared meals out of Hope City Church to some of the over 2.7 million without power.

The category 1 hurricane passed through the Caribbean and Mexico before making landfall in Texas flooding roads and homes, and claiming lives, according to CNN.

Anyone interested in supporting Mercy Chefs' efforts in Texas can do so here.