Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth that left one adult man hospitalized early Sunday morning.

Portsmouth police responded to the area of George Washington Highway shortly after 2 a.m. after hearing gunshots, according to the department.

Officers arrived to find a large crowd. During the response, an officer fired their weapon, striking one adult man, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital.

Ciana Dacosta was in the area after attending Norfolk State University’s homecoming festivities. She said many people were unable to get into the venue and gathered in the parking lot instead.

“There were a lot of groups of people talking and, like, music playing, drinking, smoking, in the parking lot,” Dacosta said. “I went inside for a bit and then when I came back outside there was a commotion in the parking lot.”

Dacosta said the police response also affected her getting to her vehicle.

“I couldn't get to my car because they basically blocked off the parking lot,” she said, describing the area around the bank, Arby's and Chase as blocked off.

Video obtained from a nearby restaurant shows the parking lot at two different times early Sunday morning. At 2:06 a.m., there appears to be little visible activity in the parking lot. By 2:14 a.m., flashing police lights are visible in the background.

Virginia State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting. Portsmouth police will also conduct an internal administrative review.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.