Voter registration spikes in Hampton Roads in recent weeks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Local election offices say they've seen an uptick in people registering to vote in the last few weeks.

In Portsmouth, Director of Elections Alexandra Abell tells News 3 that since the June 18 election, 200 more people have registered.

She said they've also seen a surge in people updating their voter registration information and calling to double check that they are registered.

Watch: Hampton Roads sees low voter turnout as of midday Super Tuesday

Hampton Roads sees low voter turnout as of midday Super Tuesday

“Presidential years are the years that people usually turn out," said Abell. "With our presidential election, we also have local offices like our mayor, city council and school board.”

She said one demographic especially is making their presence known.

“Lots of people born in 2006, 2005, 2004 are registering to vote,” said Abell.

Watch: How you can still vote in Virginia and North Carolina after the registration deadline passes

How you can still vote after the registration deadline passes

18-year-old Trevor Darr tells News 3 he registered. This is the first time he'll be able to vote, and it's in a presidential election cycle.

“I do plan on voting in this election, and that comes not necessarily out of obligation as a citizen but because there are important issues that need to are addressed,” said Darr.

He said not just voting - but voting informed - should be a big priority with his peers.

Watch: Virginia voters to head to polls for Super Tuesday

Virginia voters to head to polls for Super Tuesday

“Democracy is a bit too important to have people just go out and check a box without thinking about it.” said Darr.

Abell says for that reason, voters should plan ahead. She said the ballot will two-sides, so she recommends doing your research now so you can get in and get out on Election Day.

Early voting in Virginia starts September 20. The deadline to update your voter registration information is October 15.