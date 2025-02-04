What happened to the traffic light at Elm Ave & Victory Blvd in Portsmouth?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — PORTSMOUTH, Va. — What happened to the traffic light at Elm Avenue and Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth? Inquiring minds want to know.

Drivers describe the intersection as a busy area, and the lack of the signal has raised safety issues for motorists and pedestrians.

Watch more traffic coverage: VDOT says long-term traffic shift in places for I-64/I-464 interchange

VDOT: Long term traffic shift in place at I-64, I-464 interchange

Dennis Rumble is frustrated.

"Traffic is bad enough with a light, but without it, it's more dangerous," he said, noting that impatient drivers often neglect to watch for others when trying to cross the intersection.

On Jan. 22, a car collided with a pole at the intersection, knocking the traffic light down.

A spokesperson for the city of Portsmouth confirmed that they are currently working with a utility company to reinstall the traffic signal, but no timeline was provided.

Watch related: Second tunnel, new traffic shifts coming to HRBT in 2025

Second tunnel, new traffic shifts coming in HRBT Expansion's 2025

For now, the city has converted the intersection into a four-way stop, with stop signs temporarily in place. But drivers say this change has led to traffic delays, especially for workers leaving Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Rumble highlighted the risks associated with the situation, stating that the absence of a light increases the likelihood of accidents.

"People who are on their phones aren’t paying attention. They need to be looking out for pedestrians, but they're distracted," he said.

Residents are hopeful that the city will prioritize the replacement of the traffic light to prevent any serious incidents.