Chesapeake man charged after juvenile shot on Hampton Roads Parkway in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 22-year-old Chesapeake man is facing charges after a young person was shot in Suffolk on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway, near Suffolk Fire Station 11, for a report of a person who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators later determined the shooting happened in the 6100 block of Brookwood Drive. Authorities identified a suspect and took him into custody.

Camonte Davis, 22, of Chesapeake, is charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, aggravated malicious wounding and three counts of using a firearm during a felony. He is also charged with shooting in a roadway.

Davis is being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk Police Department or the Suffolk Crime Line.