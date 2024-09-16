Family of men killed in Suffolk mass shooting hoping for justice as police search for suspects

SUFFOLK, Va. — Family members of the two men killed in a mass shooting in Suffolk Sept. 12 spoke with News 3 ahead of a vigil being held for the men.

“It’s hard. We weren’t prepared for this," said Justin Goodman, the brother of William Goodman, Jr., when asked how his family is processing the tragedy.

“My family, it’s kind of up and down," said Trivelle Gambrell, cousin of Demonte Tillery.

Watch: 2 men killed in Suffolk mass shooting identified; no suspects identified

2 men killed in Suffolk mass shooting identified; no suspects identified

Justin Goodman and Trivelle Gambrell were still processing Monday what happened to their family members.

As News 3 has reported, police have identified Goodman, Jr. and Tillery as the two men killed in Thursday’s shooting.

“The overall message, I think, this week for us is we want justice. If you know anything, say something," said Goodman. "But as far as the vigil, we want to bring the community together. The entire community was impacted by these two deaths.”

“It’s very important to have this vigil because we don’t want them to be remembered for what happened to them. We want them to be remembered for who they were," Gambrell said.

Watch: 'A tragedy for families:' Suffolk community walks against gun violence

'A tragedy for families:' Suffolk community walks against gun violence

Monday, a red balloon was tied to cones outside the business where the shooting happened.

Shattered glass, possible blood, and a bullet hole in a dump truck door were all still visible.

WTKR

WTKR

WTKR

Goodman said his brother had six kids. Gambrell said her cousin had five kids and one on the way and worked for Goodman, Jr.

“My brother, he was a good guy. He lived up to his last name. Our last name is Goodman. He was a god man. He wasn’t perfect, but no one ismade sure everybody was taken care of," said Goodman.

“Demonte was a real laid back guy. He was a quiet guy. He wasn’t rowdy, into the streets, anything like that. He was a very affectionate guy, too," Gambrell said. "Even though, given his stature, you may look at him and see something different, Whenever we saw him, he would tell you that he loved you and you actually could feel it."

Watch: Norfolk man dedicated to ending gun violence is an 'Everyday Hero'

Norfolk man dedicated to ending gun violence is an 'Everyday Hero'

News 3 called the Suffolk Police department Monday for an update on the investigation. A spokesperson said exactly what happened and why and if and when charges will be filed were still questions investigators were trying to answer.

The spokesperson also did not have an update on the condition of the three people injured.

Goodman and Gambrell said they also don't know what happened.