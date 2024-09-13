Two killed, three others injured in overnight shooting near downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Five people were shot late Thursday night, two of them fatally, near downtown Suffolk. The shooting happened around 11:25 p.m., in the 800 block of East Washington Street.

According to a news release from police, officers found multiple people shot when they arrived on scene. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Another adult male died from his injuries at a local hospital. Three other victims were transported to a local hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

Police spent hours at the shooting scene overnight, looking for evidence. The names, ages of victims, and severity of their injuries have not been released. Police have also not released a possible motive or suspect in the case.

According to police, this is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information available for release at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for the latest in this developing story.