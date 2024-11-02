Firecrackers startled students at King's Fork High School

SUFFOLK, Va. — On Friday, parents and loved ones of King's Fork High School students were informed that someone had brought firecrackers into one of the bathrooms.

According to Suffolk schools, no students were harmed when these explosives were set off. There was also no significant damage done to the school due to these firecrackers.

Despite no one being hurt, the high school and the middle school were put on hold and required the kids to stay in their classrooms and for the halls to be cleared.

Watch related coverage: Suffolk school board members talk safety, transparency after intruder incident

Suffolk school board members talk safety, transparency after intruder incident

Shortly after, the schools continued their day.

Lillian Mickle, a junior at King's Fork told News 3 that she and her classmates have been trained for this kind of emergency, however, practicing and having a personal experience were two very different things

"I had a friend that almost had a breakdown," said Mickle.

Mickle's mom, Marsee said that it's sad that kids have more on their plate than passing a class.

Watch related coverage: Suffolk school leaders won’t answer News 3’s questions about school intruder video

Suffolk school leaders won’t answer News 3’s questions about school intruder video

"They should be feeling safe and worrying about what they're learning and getting an education and not worrying about what's going to happen to them while at school," explained Marsee.

While there are metal detectors inside the school, Mickle thinks more should be done before the bell rings.

"Since there are so many things getting into the schools it seems I feel like clear backpacks would be helpful I do know they have the metal detectors but honestly not everyone is going through them," said Marsee. "If there are long lines, kids don't want to wait. They will go around them and clearly, they're not catching everything that goes in.

Lillian Mickle agreed with her mom, saying she'd like to see schools crack down more to prevent anything from a firearm to a firecracker.