'It would be a lie if we said it wasn't difficult:' Coping with deployment during the holidays

SUFFOLK, Va. — Melissa Nutter was all smiles as she played with her daughters at the playground at a park in Suffolk.

A welcome distraction, perhaps. Her husband is deployed on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“It would be a lie if we said it wasn’t difficult," said Nutter.

The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group left Naval Station Norfolk in October and, as of Dec. 24, was in the Mediterranean as part of the U.S.’s response to the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Nutter’s husband has missed some Thanksgivings before, but this is the first time he’ll miss Christmas.

“The ship actually has Wifi, so he’s able to go to certain areas and try to call us that way. We are able to speak to him on the phone as well as e-mail and Facebook messenger. We kind of have our traditions that we try to uphold while he’s gone and include him via pictures and videos and stuff like that," said Nutter. "This year, we were joyful enough to find the elf. The Elf on a Shelf joined our family, so it has created a lot of joy in our house and we share that with him."

As for advice for other families, she recommends tackling any issues head-on before deployment, making sure everything is in order, and taking advantage of help that is available.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

“The ship has ombudsmen, the ship has a family readiness group on the different bases around here. We have fleet and family support centers that offer services to help families," Nutter explained. "I think it’s important just to know that they’re out there and you’re not alone and there are a lot of other people going through it, too. So build your support system and lean on them when times do get tough."

Being deployed over Christmas, while tough, Nutter said, it will make the next Christmas more special.

“I think it will be a little bit more meaningful for us to be together again next year," said Nutter.

Exactly how much longer the Ike will be deployed was unknown as of Dec. 24, but Nutter was hopeful to have her husband back home by summer 2024.