Large police presence at Suffolk neighborhood

SUFFOLK, Va. — There was a large police presence in a Suffolk neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Several police cars arrived at the intersection of Nixon and Sierra Drive around 9:20 a.m. Police were later seen moving towards a house in a wooded area near the neighborhood. They blocked off the road that leads to this wooded area.

This is an active investigation and law enforcement has not provided any further information at this time.

News 3 will provide additional updates as they become available.