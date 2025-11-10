Liberty Lane Farm honors veterans with inaugural Stall Crawl event

SUFFOLK, Va. — It’s a salute to all veterans here at Liberty Lane Farm where the community is not only honoring veterans, but also teaching visitors about the important role horses have played in our military.

There was a big turnout for the inaugural Stall Crawl at Liberty Lane Farm on Sunday, November 9th.

“It feels real great that people recognize your sacrifices, the places you’ve been, and that you’ve been put in harm’s way,” said William Hatton.

Hatton served in the military for 20 years. Now, he helps disabled veterans in Suffolk through Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5.

“This is a volunteer force. Nobody’s forcing you to sign up, so when people do, you’ve got to respect and honor that,” Hatton said.

And that’s the whole point of the Stall Crawl to honor veterans, celebrate our country’s history, and connect over a shared love of horses.

“I think a lot of folks appreciate the role horses have played in defense of this great nation all the way from the 1700s to even Afghanistan,” said Bryan.

The event was jam-packed with drill team performances, barrel racing, barn tours, and even a “Thank a Vet” card-making station. Organizers say this is just the beginning they hope to bring it back next year.

In Suffolk, I’m Jessica Davis, News 3.