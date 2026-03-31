Revamped Suffolk teen center aims to shape futures for local youth

SUFFOLK, Va. — As Suffolk continues to grow, so does the need for safe spaces for teens after school. A new partnership is stepping in to meet that need, offering support, structure and opportunity for young people.

For many teens like Zion Outten, a high school senior, having a place to connect is vital. After moving from Portsmouth to Suffolk, he said it was harder to find connection with other teens.

“Where we were before not too many people came as well but now we have more space, a lot more time as well.”

“It really wasn't like a lot of places where you can find and meet people of your age and just talk with them and have conversations, have fun,” Outten said.

A ribbon cutting marked the opening of a new teen center at the Suffolk Family YMCA. Through a partnership with ForKids, the center offers academic help, mentorship and access to tools that prepare students for the future.

Kait Eusebio Johnson, senior executive director of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads, said the collaboration brings together key resources for teens.

“ForKids does an incredible job bringing in, resume building, college readiness, career readiness, and then the Y brings in volunteerism leadership even the social aspect,” said Eusebio Johnson.

Programs like this aim to close gaps for teens who may not otherwise have access to consistent guidance or safe after school environments.

“They’ve helped immensely, they get tutors for us, they help us with school work everyday we come in here we have like 30 minutes to get school work and homework and stuff done”

For Outten, the center is more than just a place to go after school. He said it is a community that is helping shape his future.

“They help me obtain a computer so i could do better in my CCAP class, game design and development, now i'm trying to go to Howard, continue to persue things of that nature”

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