Students evacuated after bomb threat at Col. Fred Cherry Middle School: Suffolk police

SUFFOLK, Va. — Students have been evacuated from Col. Fred Cherry Middle School as law enforcement sweeps the building after a bomb threat Monday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the Fire Marshal's Office and police responded to the scene just before noon following notification from school administrators, according to the city.

As a precautionary measure, students were evacuated from the campus as a thorough building sweep is carried out with the assistance of state police, Portsmouth police, the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office and US Coast Guard K9 units.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Fire Marshal Chris Cornwell at (757) 514-4593.

