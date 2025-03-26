Suffolk farm closes the affordability gap by accepting SNAP

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk farm aims to increase access to fresh, local foods by accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Elizabeth Trower hopes to use her farm, Lamp Light Farm, to help combat food insecurity, because affordable meals often sacrifice health and freshness.

"People are worried about their health and a lot don’t have access to those foods," Trower said.

Lamp Light Farm set up a stand at the Suffolk Farmers Market and is now proudly accepting SNAP benefits. Trower told News 3 that her personal experiences fueled this decision.

A few years ago, Trower lost her farm in Virginia Beach — she moved to Suffolk to embark on a new journey. During that transitional period, she and her family used SNAP benefits. Trower said the lack of fresh, local food options covered by SNAP caused a clear impact on her family's health.

"Because that’s what our bodies are used to," Trower said.

Suffolk Farmers Market Facilitator Katelyn Woods says this opportunity bridges the gap between fresh food access and those in need.

"Destroying the boundaries of the financial obstacles," Woods said. "Having it right here in Suffolk, close to downtown. You know it’s a geographical boundary we hope that most people can meet here and get here on Saturdays and they can access the food based on what they need."

Lamp Light Farm is currently working to get certified in accepting Senior Food Vouchers.

SNAP benefits will be accepted when they are at the market as well as during open times at their farm through driveway pickup.

Those interested can call ahead for pick up.