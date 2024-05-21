Watch Now
Suffolk mayor addresses state of the city in annual address

Speech is part of Hampton Roads Chamber's State of the City Series
Posted at 7:14 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 07:14:43-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk's mayor is highlighting the state of the city.

The speech is scheduled to happen Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Suffolk.

The speech is the last in the Hampton Roads Chamber's State of the City Series.

Since March, the mayors of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Portsmouth have given speeches about the state of their cities.

According to the Hampton Roads Chamber, the events are meant to highlight key business development initiatives, provide strategic municipal progress updates, address challenges and opportunities, and provide a glimpse into each of the cities’ future.

News 3 will have a reporter at the Suffolk State of the City address and will update this story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

