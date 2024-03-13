Virginia Beach Mayor talks 2024 State of the City

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mayor of Virginia Beach, Bobby Dyer, provided his 2024 State of the City address to a crowd of hundreds on Wednesday at the Virginia Beach Aquarium.

The purpose is to highlight accomplishments made by the city in 2023 and to look forward as to what is on the horizon.

"We've been busy, it's been quite the journey the last 12 months," Mayor Dyer said.

Much of what was discussed was based on the quality of life in Virginia Beach.

Mayor Dyer said violent crimes are down 5.4% compared to 2022, property crimes went down 7%, and he said Virginia Beach is ranked the third safest large city with crime cost per capita.

He said part of the work done is thanks to investments in the city's Real Time Crime Center and new police headquarters.

"We made a total investment," Mayor Dyer said. "But you know we get it back because now we have a reputation of being a safe city."

City Manager, Patrick Duhaney, also talked about job growth in Virginia Beach.

He mentioned how new facilities like the two being built by Amazon off of Dam Neck Road will bring in 2,000 jobs, with one facility completed before the holiday season.

"Number one thing I heard when I first got elected back in 2004 was the brain drain," Mayor Dyer said. "We didn't have jobs for your children but guess what I'm telling people now, friends don't let their friend's kids move to northern Virginia anymore. We're going to get you something here."

Praise was also given for the return on investment the city saw from its festivals last year.

"A recent economic impact study of eight major festivals showed a combined impact of $94 million that came to the city from a $4.2 million investment by the city," Mayor Dyer said.

Dyer said with tightening budgets the city needs to find new revenue streams.

Some of those ideas include Atlantic Park which is expected to be complete in 2025 and now has cranes towering over 18th and 20th Street.

Another future project is the Virginia Beach Trail, which Duhaney said the city was rewarded another $15 million toward the project Wednesday morning.

"This is going to be a significant project that's going to take time, but I'll tell you what, even if we get that first segment done and get it to Town Center, it'll be a start," Mayor Dyer said. "It's something we have to look forward to."

One event not discussed during the presentation is Something in the Water.

Mayor Dyer said there is no date set just yet for the festival and the city is waiting to hear from organizers.

He said Something in the Water will be a legacy event for the city of Virginia Beach.

You can read the full 2024 State of the City speech by clicking here.