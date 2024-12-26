Suffolk mother shares RSV signs as flu and RSV cases are on the rise

SUFFOLK, Va. — Flu cases are surging across much of the United States, coinciding with families coming together during the holiday season. Additionally, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are also prevalent.

"She tested positive for RSV. Being a mom, you know your kid. As it progressed, I knew something was not right," said Vashti Moore, a Suffolk mother and News 3 digital producer.

Moore’s 2-year-old daughter initially had a cough that the family believed was just a common cold, but it soon escalated.

"Fast forward to two weeks ago, the cough is consistent. She was waking up, screaming and crying in her sleep because the coughing was so consistent. It wouldn’t stop," Moore said.

She suspects her daughter was exposed to RSV in several environments. “Definitely daycare where she was first exposed to it,” Moore said. She also believes her daughter could have contracted the virus from a family member.

"When my family started to visit for Thanksgiving, I had a family member who had a constant cough. I think that’s when it became a full exposure in addition to daycare," Moore explained.

Across Hampton Roads, flu cases are currently at a moderate level. Although Virginia reports a moderate incidence of flu cases, levels are high in the southern part of the country.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Dr. Ryan Light, a family medicine doctor, about the current situation.

"I’ve seen several cases in the last couple of weeks of the flu as well as COVID. If you’re sick, social distance, wear a mask to prevent your loved ones from getting an extra present over the holiday season," Light urged.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 28,000 people die each year from the flu in the United States.