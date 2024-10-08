Suffolk police looking missing 53-year-old man

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are looking for a missing man, 53-year-old Larry Wilson Evans, last seen approximately two weeks ago.

Here's the information Suffolk police shared:

SUFFOLK, VA (October 8, 2024) Suffolk Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult male.

Larry Wilson Evans, age 53, of Suffolk, was last seen approximately two weeks ago. He was wearing a dirty gray t-shirt, tan pants, black blazer, and a black puffer jacket.

Evans is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is six foot tall and approximately 185 pounds.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available for release.

If you have seen, made contact with, or have any further information regarding this individual, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment.

You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1- 888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.