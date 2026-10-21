Suffolk residents weigh in on proposed MLK Jr. memorial at Peanut Park

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk is asking residents to help shape the future of Peanut Park, where a proposed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial could honor the civil rights leader’s historic visit to the city in 1963.

At a recent community meeting at the downtown library, survey results were shared and conceptual renderings of the proposed memorial were shown. Architechs gathered feedback from residents on how the space should look and serve the community.

King visited Peanut Park in 1963, just two months before delivering his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C.

Among the options presented for the memorial, a statue received the most support from survey respondents, while a plaque and a bust received less support. Officials emphasized that the renderings are only concepts and that the final design could change based on community feedback.

Steven Cheeks, senior pastor of New First Baptist Church, attended the meeting and said the project is meaningful to him and others who grew up in Suffolk.

“This is an exciting moment not only for me but for folks that grew up in Suffolk,” Cheeks said.

Cheeks also suggested incorporating quotes into the sidewalks to give children and families an opportunity to learn about King's legacy.

“One of the suggestions I made was putting quotes [on] the sidewalk for our kids, so we can have our kids come out and learn each aspect,” he said.

Cheeks also raised concerns about the existing baseball field, which is used by many young people in the community.

Architects said the field would remain under the proposal, but its surface would be converted to turf to accommodate multiple sports, including football, soccer and baseball.

Cheeks said he believes the improvements could help change perceptions of the surrounding neighborhood.

“It's beautifying the neighborhood into a neighborhood that didn't have a good reputation. Now it's bringing up the reputation,” he said.

Deputy City Manager Gerry Jones said the city plans to continue collecting public feedback over the coming weeks before moving further into the design phase.

“We're going to get input for the next few weeks, and we'll continue to get input as we move into the design phase,” Jones said. He added that officials could begin putting residents' ideas on paper in approximately 45 days.

The project remains in its early stages, and city officials are encouraging residents to participate in the online survey and share their suggestions for the memorial's design and the park's future.

No deadline has been set for the survey, allowing residents to continue weighing in as plans develop.

Residents can visit the City of Suffolk's official website to look for the survey and updates on the proposed memorial at Peanut Park.

Peanut Park in Suffolk set for revitalization with Martin Luther King Jr. memorial

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