Rumble of the Rivers: Unbeatens Nansemond River and Indian River set to square off

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- There may be no tougher weekly grind in Hampton Roads football than the Southeastern District, and two teams have handled every challenge thrown their way so far this season.

Indian River and Nansemond River enter Friday night's matchup unbeaten, setting up one of the area's most anticipated contests as the Warriors (4-0) host the Braves (5-0) in a battle that could have major district and regional implications.

"I feel like every week is a big week in the Southeastern District," Nansemond River head coach Alonzo Ricks said. "We go through really good coaches and good competition, so this week won't be any different."

Indian River coach Brandon Carr echoed those sentiments.

"We love playing in the Southeastern District," Carr added. "You get tough competition every week. You can never come out too relaxed because you're going to get everybody's best shot every week."

The Warriors have opened the season 4-0 despite replacing players at several key positions and are coming off a comeback victory over Great Bridge last Friday. Meanwhile, the Braves have looked every bit like a region title contender, racing to a 5-0 start that includes a victory over Oscar Smith.

That success has only added to the excitement surrounding what Carr calls the "Battle of the Rivers."

"It's the battle of the Rivers, so they always do a good job of getting up for this game, preparing for this game," he observed. "We look forward to a good battle on Friday night."

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Both coaches recognize the challenge awaiting them.

"They have a lot of pieces that can do a lot of different things," Ricks said of the Braves. "We're going to try to match that with our own version of how we do things here and hopefully it will be good enough on that night."

One of the storylines centers on the quarterbacks leading each unbeaten team.

Indian River sophomore Lord Malik Heru has emerged as one of the area's most promising young signal-callers, helping guide the Braves through an undefeated opening month. Despite the early success, Heru believes there's still room for improvement.

"It's good, but good is never good enough, so I've got a lot of work to do," Heru pointed out of his performance. "I'm not the same old freshman where everything's new to me, so I'm kind of experienced now."

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Heru's counterpart, Nansemond River quarterback Jaylen Graham, is also embracing the opportunity to take another step forward.

"I'm sure I can get better," Graham said. "I'm sure I can throw the ball better and run better. He's a good QB, but I'm sure my coaching staff and my team, we can pull this one out and keep on winning."

Players on both sides expect a physical challenge.

"They're D-line is pretty good, secondary," Nansemond River's Trey Austin said. "But I feel like they have a good quarterback as well. Great on both sides of the ball."

Heru said the Warriors' approach remains unchanged despite the stakes.

"We're just going to have to go out and do what we're supposed to do, execute every rep like there's no other rep left," he said.

Friday's matchup pits a young Nansemond River team trying to reestablish itself against the defending Region 5A champion Braves, who continue to prove they belong among Hampton Roads' elite programs.

For Ricks, the game is another opportunity for his new generation of players to make its mark.

"These young men have really responded well," Ricks observed. "They understand that it's their time, their opportunity, time for them to leave their mark."

And while a still-perfect record awaits the winner, Heru insists the Braves are focused only on the next game.

"6-0 is great. That's a great look," Heru said. "But we're just going into the week trying to win. That's what we do every week, no matter who we're playing."

Indian River and Nansemond Rivers kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night on the Warriors' home field.

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