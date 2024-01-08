WATCH: Video shows moment fire extinguisher went off at Nansemond River High

SUFFOLK, Va. — News 3 has obtained security footage of a December incident at Nansemond River High School when a fire extinguisher discharged between classes.

The incident, in which a dozen students were sent to the hospital and dozens more were evaluated for respiratory irritation, prompted a "mass casualty" designation from authorities.

Suffolk Students sent to hospital after accidental fire extinguisher discharge Web Staff

In the month since, we've been looking into how the fire extinguisher was knocked off the wall, and why it discharged.

See our full investigation from News 3's Ellen Ice below.