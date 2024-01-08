Watch Now
WATCH: Video shows moment fire extinguisher went off at Nansemond River High

Posted at 3:57 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 16:01:37-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — News 3 has obtained security footage of a December incident at Nansemond River High School when a fire extinguisher discharged between classes.

The incident, in which a dozen students were sent to the hospital and dozens more were evaluated for respiratory irritation, prompted a "mass casualty" designation from authorities.

In the month since, we've been looking into how the fire extinguisher was knocked off the wall, and why it discharged.

See our full investigation from News 3's Ellen Ice below.

Nansemond River High School fire extinguisher video

