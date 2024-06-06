1 dog dead, another recovering after being left in hot car on 85-degree day: Virginia Beach police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One dog is dead and another recovering after they were left in a hot car Wednesday, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Around 1 p.m. on June 5 police went to the 1100 block of Nimmo Parkway after someone reported that two dogs were left in a vehicle, according to VBPD. The outside temperature was 85 degrees with a heat index of 90 degrees, but police say they do not know the temperature inside the vehicle.

One dog died inside the vehicle, according to police. The owner took the other dog home for recovery.

Olga Mendoza was the owner of the dead dog and the surviving dog was in her custody at the time, though she doesn't own it, according to police. She was charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

VBPD says they are still investigating.