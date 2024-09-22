One in critical condition after washing ashore at Oceanfront; 2 feared drowned: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One male is in critical condition after washing ashore at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday night, and two others are feared drowned, police said.

Around 8:25 p.m., first responders got a call about three people who were in the ocean near 16th Street, who were "struggling to make it to shore."

When first responders got to the scene, they found one of the males washed ashore. They began CPR and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

As of 10:40 p.m. Saturday, authorities said Virginia Beach police and fire crews along with the Coast Guard were looking for two others who were missing.

Helicopters, fire department drones, and marine response were deployed as hundreds of onlookers gathered on the boardwalk.

Police did not immediately provide ages or descriptions of the people involved.

There is a heavy presence of emergency responders at the oceanfront this evening, searching for two possible drowning victims off of 16th street. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Lj5UvpMrri — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) September 22, 2024

