2 acts announced to perform at The Dome at the VB Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As construction at "The Dome" nears its final stages, two entertainers announced plans to perform at the Oceanfront venue.

Comedian Kevin James will be performing his standup comedy show "Owls Don’t Walk" at the venue on June 6, 2025, according to LiveNation.

Rock band Papa Roach and Rise Against will perform on Sept. 17, 2025 for their Rise of the Roach Tour, LiveNation also shared.

Ticket information for both acts is available here.

The 3,500-seat music hall is expected to host about 100 events each year. It's part of the Atlantic Park project spearheaded by Virginia Beach native Pharrell.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer says the venue will be "an iconic game changer."

“The Dome will quickly become a go-to destination for music, comedy, and special events, all while paying homage to the legacy of the original Dome — a celebrated home for jazz, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer.

The venue is set to open in spring 2025, according to the city of Virginia Beach.