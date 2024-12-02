2 injured, 1 cat killed in large house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One cat is deceased, and 2 people were injured in a large house fire on Winter Road in Virginia Beach Sunday night.

Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the fire along Winter Road in the Thoroughgood section of the city.

The fire started just past 7 p.m. last night and took crews about 45 minutes to get it under control.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one for smoke inhalation and another for burns. Both are expected to be ok. However, a cat was found dead inside the home.

The fire has displaced three people.

At this moment, there is no word as to what sparked the blaze.