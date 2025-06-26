$23.8M grant approved for VB Trail, going towards next phase of development

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A $23.8 million grant was given to Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation on Tuesday to fund the next phase of development for the Virginia Beach Trail.

This funding will go towards Phase 4 of the VB Trail. This phase includes extending the trail's eastern portion by 2.8 miles. As a result, South Birdneck Road will be connected to London Bridge Road.

This grant came from SMART SCALE, a program that provides funding for transportation projects across the commonwealth.

The design period for this new phase will begin in 2027, with construction set to begin in 2031-2032.

Once finished, the VB Trail will span 12 miles. It will be a paved path that starts at the Norfolk border and runs all the way through the City of Virginia Beach, ending at the Oceanfront.

In 2023 a $19.5 million funding package was put toward Phase 1 of the VB Trail. This included $2.99 million in appropriated funds, $14.9 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program, a $750,000 Federal Community Project Funding Grant, and $902,000 from the sale of an easement to Dominion Energy.