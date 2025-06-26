Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

$23.8M grant approved for VB Trail, going towards next phase of development

Top Stories: Thursday, June 26
Proposed plans for Virginia Beach Trail
Posted
and last updated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A $23.8 million grant was given to Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation on Tuesday to fund the next phase of development for the Virginia Beach Trail.

This funding will go towards Phase 4 of the VB Trail. This phase includes extending the trail's eastern portion by 2.8 miles. As a result, South Birdneck Road will be connected to London Bridge Road.

This grant came from SMART SCALE, a program that provides funding for transportation projects across the commonwealth.

Virginia-Beach-Trail-map-and-phases.png

Watch previous coverage: $19.5M funding package to go toward VB Trail

$19.5M funding package to go toward Virginia Beach Trail

The design period for this new phase will begin in 2027, with construction set to begin in 2031-2032.

Once finished, the VB Trail will span 12 miles. It will be a paved path that starts at the Norfolk border and runs all the way through the City of Virginia Beach, ending at the Oceanfront.

In 2023 a $19.5 million funding package was put toward Phase 1 of the VB Trail. This included $2.99 million in appropriated funds, $14.9 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program, a $750,000 Federal Community Project Funding Grant, and $902,000 from the sale of an easement to Dominion Energy.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway