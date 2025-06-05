A germ-free place to play: VB boy with cancer to receive special playset

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A six-year-old from Virginia Beach, who is fighting a rare form of kidney cancer, will be gifted a brand-new playset with special accommodations.

Liam Setzer has a Wilms tumor, a form of kidney cancer that mostly impacts children.

Volunteers for the Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group and the Roc Solid Foundation, a Chesapeake-based organization that provides backyard play structures for children with cancer, will build the playset Thursday in the Setzer's backyard.

The Roc Solid Foundation has built thousands of safe, germ-free structures nationwide for children undergoing treatment, which could leave them unable to play in public or with weakened immune systems.

The playset will be revealed as a surprise to Setzer at 11:30 a.m.