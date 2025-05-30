Action sports athletes to perform at JACKALOPE Festival at VB Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — JACKALOPE Festival, an event aiming to showcase action sports talent from around the world, is underway at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront!

Event-goers can witness performances and competitions in skateboarding, roller skating, and BMX. The event is free to the public, and it will also feature pop up markets, action sports demonstrations, and live music.

World-renowned skater Bob Burnquist will be in attendance for this weekend's event, according to a post made on social media. He is known as the first skateboarder to land a fakie 900 (two-and-a-half complete spins while rolling backwards).

The festival accepted video submissions from eight "underrated" skaters from around the world to compete in three JACKALOPE Festivals. Virginia Beach is home to the first JACKALOPE Festival in the series, with the following two being held in Canada.

The festival will also showcase demonstrations for adaptive skateboarding, freestyle jet ski, and hair hanging.

Though it's still relatively new to Virginia Beach, JACKALOPE has been around for over 10 years, with previous festivals being held in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario.

The event will also screen a documentary about Chad Caruso's 57-day cross-country skate trip from Venice Beach to Virginia Beach.

“JACKALOPE is much more than an event. It's a vibrant and inclusive platform that builds bridges between young people, destinations, and brands,” says Micah Desforges, founder and CEO of TRIBU. “JACKALOPE's mission is to shine a light on action sports by creating opportunities for communities around the world to come together, celebrate their passion and reach the next level.”