After Wave Children’s Learning Center permanently closes, WTKR finds history of violations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Wave Children’s Learning Center in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach is permanently closing Friday after its long-time insurer decided to stop providing coverage, according to a statement from the center. While it’s unclear if the center’s history factored into the insurer’s decision, WTKR News 3 discovered inspection records that outline violations at the center, including “rough handling” of children and “inappropriate actions” to relieve an infant’s constipation.

The learning center, which offered care for children from 8 weeks old to 11 years old, is part of Wave Church. The center was housed at Wave Church's campus on Great Neck Road.

In its statement, the center says they were dropped by its insurer due to a recent claim the center filed, and they haven’t been able to find coverage elsewhere.

The Wave Children’s Learning Center will permanently close May 30th, 2025. We know this sudden and painful announcement is jarring to the families who we know and love, and to our staff members who mean the world to us.



Our long-time insurer notified us that they would no longer insure the learning center and Virginia law requires us to carry insurance. The decision shocked us as we have been a customer of the insurance carrier for multiple decades. The decision to drop our insurance coverage was based on a recent claim filed by the learning center.



Since being made aware of the decision a few weeks ago, we have worked tirelessly to find another provider to no avail. We genuinely thought we could find a solution without sounding alarm bells.



We will do everything in our power to limit the impact to families and our staff.



Over the years, we know we have created a nurturing place where children have been able to grow, learn and thrive. There are simply no words to truly express how disappointed we are that the learning center had to close. Wave Children’s Learning Center

The center did not go into specifics about the filed claim.

Following news of the closure, WTKR News 3 pored over the center’s inspection records from the Virginia Department of Social Services, which outline troubling evidence officials say happened at the center as recently as last fall.

The department’s records show findings from inspections dating back to 2020. Officials found violations out of five of the nine inspections carried out during this time period.

Last year, officials found that an infant was seriously injured when a staff member “grasped the infant by the shoulder and an arm and removed the infant from a bouncer seat. The infant was crying as the staff member carried the infant away from the view,” a recent report states. The report doesn’t list when this happened, only that it was discovered after officials launched an investigation on November 14 of last year.

The center said the staff member involved in the incident was terminated on November 18.

Another report stems from the center self-reporting an incident on June 22 of last year involving a 15-month-old infant who was known to have difficulties with constipation.

The report outlines how a staff member “placed the child on the changing table, removed the child’s diaper and used inappropriate actions to attempt to relieve constipation.”

Four other employees were aware of what the staff member was doing, and some were “uncomfortable with these actions,” the report says. An employee did not report the incident to the director until about four hours later.

One employee who witnessed what happened said the child cried when the staff member entered the room and kept crying when the staff member was touching the child, the report adds.

There was also evidence that the inappropriate actions to relieve the child’s constipation had happened before the incident that prompted the report, and that another staff member reportedly took the same actions on the child earlier that day, the report states.

The report says the infant’s parents were made aware of the incident. The staff member who carried out the “inappropriate actions” during the incident was terminated, as well as another staff member who reportedly did the same thing to the child earlier.

A staff member who was aware of what was happening did not return from a leave of absence and was also terminated. The employee who reported the incident and another employee who witnessed what happened were given additional training.

WTKR News 3 has asked Wave if the violations impacted the center's closure. This article will be updated accordingly if we hear back.