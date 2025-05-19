All-way stop begins Wednesday at intersection of Norfolk, Mediterranean Avenues

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — At the intersection of Norfolk Avenue and Mediterranean Avenue, there are currently two stop signs on Mediterranean Avenue. However, beginning Wednesday, two additional stop signs will be installed, requiring all vehicles at the intersection to stop before proceeding.

John Hood

This change aims to improve safety, but some local businesses are expressing concerns about its potential impact on traffic flow in the area.

Tad Smith, who owns Tad's Deli, has been operating his business for over 30 years at the corner of Norfolk and Mediterranean. He has witnessed numerous accidents and voiced his concerns about the proposed changes.

“All the time, so many mornings when I come to work, there’s busted stuff all over the street,” Smith said.

He said he remembers one incident involving a minivan filled with children.

“It was a minivan, and it had all kinds of kids, and they were all lying on the grass," Smith said. "I’m like, 'Oh my gosh.”

John Hood

Smith feels that the introduction of new stop signs could exacerbate the situation, particularly with the summer tourism season expected to double traffic in the area.

“Nobody is going to know who should go next, and next thing you know, people are going to run into each other in a heartbeat. There’s no doubt about it in my mind,” he expressed.

The city acknowledges that speeding is a concern in this area.

According to state data, there have been at least 14 crashes at this intersection since 2023.

In preparation for the changes, additional signage has been set up, and the new stop signs will be illuminated at night.

John Hood

However, Smith believes updating the existing signs with similar features is essential and says drivers often overlook the current stop signs.

“I guess coming to that little hill over there, people just don’t pay attention to the stop sign. They just look forward and keep going and boom, it happens way too much,” Smith said.

In addition to the new stop signs, further safety projects are underway on Mediterranean Avenue. Construction has begun on raised medians and curb extensions in the area, with an expected completion timeline of about 90 days.