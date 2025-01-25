Amber alert issued for missing Virginia Beach boy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER alert for a 12-year-old Virginia Beach boy who police say was abducted Friday morning.

Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo, a Hispanic male who is about 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, is believed to be in extreme danger.

Acevedo was last seen in the 200 block of MIca Avenue in Virginia Beach. He was wearing blue pants, a red hoodie and black shoes.

Police believe he was abducted by an unknown person.

If you believe you've seen Acevedo, call 911.