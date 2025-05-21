Another suspect arrested in connection to robbery on Sassafras Court: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Another suspect was arrested in connection with the robbery and shooting on April 14 at Sassafras Court, Virginia Beach police said Wednesday — this incident left two people hospitalized from gunshot wounds.

Marquez Smith, 20, was charged with robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to Virginia Beach police.

Watch previous coverage: Suspect arrested, charged following shooting on Sassafras Court

Suspect arrested, charged following shooting on Sassafras Court

On April 17, Josiah Spann was arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in the commission of a felony, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

On Monday around 8:30 p.m., police say they responded to the 4100 Block of Sassafras Court after receiving reports of shots fired. Spann and another man exchanged gunfire, they were both found suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived. The two were transported to a nearby hospital.

During police's investigation of Smith, they arrested his brother — Malik Smith, a convicted felon — after finding him in possession of a firearm. Malik was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Virginia Beach police. Malik is not believe to be involved with the Sassafras robbery and shooting.