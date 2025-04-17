Suspect arrested, charged following shooting on Sassafras Court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting that injured both him and another person on Monday, according to Virginia Beach police.

Josiah Spann, 18, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in the commission of a felony, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to Virginia Beach police.

On Monday around 8:30 p.m., police say they responded to the 4100 Block of Sassafras Court after receiving reports of shots fired. Spann and another man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were transported to a nearby hospital.

Police say Spann was injured by the person he shot.