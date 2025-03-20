VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A crowd of people protesting decisions made by President Trump have amassed at Virginia Beach's Town Center Thursday afternoon.

Watch: Anti-Trump protest takes shape at Virginia Beach Town Center

Anti-Trump protest takes shape at Virginia Beach Town Center

WTKR News 3's Angela Bohon is on the scene and reports protester signs take issue with a variety of topics, including vaccines and tech billionaire Elon Musk's involvement with the Trump administration.

Some of the messages on the handmade signs read "vaccines save lives, fire vaccine skeptics," "stop bailing out billionaires" and "your silence supports President Musk."

Trump, along with Musk through his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have taken aim at many government departments and services to cut back on what they view as wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars. This includes making reductions to the federal workforce, which has impacted some Veterans Affairs employees.

Several of DOGE's moves have been blocked by federal judges.

Watch related: Trump aims to dismantled Dept. of Education

Trump aims to dismantle Dept. of Ed, shift education power to states

Other signs appear to be directed at Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans. She represents the state's 2nd Congressional District, which includes Virginia Beach.

"Jen Kiggans, nurse practitioner with a prescription for disaster, for veterans, healthcare and VB economy," one of the signs reads. Another sign says, "where is my rep?"

Gayle Owens, who lives in the district Kiggans represents, says she led the protest. It was organized by a group called Move On.

She said she wants the group's concerns to be heard by local elected officials.

"So this is my third trip here to Jen Kiggins' (Town Center) office to request a meeting, a town hall meeting, and we have not gotten a response. There is no town hall meeting," Owens says.

Watch related: Federal job cuts under DOGE impacting veterans