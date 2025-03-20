Bayside High student found with knife during lockdown, principal says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Bayside High School student was found to have a knife in possesssion while on school grounds Wednesday, according to an email send to families from the principal Wednesday night.

Reports of a student with a weapon prompted a school lockdown and a large response from Virginia Beach police just before dismissal.

"Our administration received a report that a student was in possession of a weapon," the email from Principal Troy Walton reads. "Immediately, the school was placed on an internal lockdown. We were able to identify the students involved and found one of the students in possession of a knife. Thankfully, no students or staff were injured."

Watch: Raw footage from scene during Bayside High lockdown

Virginia Beach police investigate potential threat at Bayside High School

The email states more than one student was involved and will be disciplined, but only one reportedly had a knife.

Despite reports from parents on scene that there was no communication from the school, an email was sent at 1:36 p.m. alerting families to the lockdown.

Less than an hour later at 2:19 p.m., Virginia Beach police declared they had completed a sweep of the school and not recovered a firearm.

Watch: VBPD sweep Bayside classroom during school lockdown

Virginia Beach police sweep Bayside classrooms

Another communication was sent to parents at 2:50 p.m. with more information about the lockdown and dismissal protocols.

Walton's email Wednesday night thanked the community for their patience, and VBPD for its response.

"We are incredibly grateful to our families for their understanding and support in allowing us to conduct the investigation without issues," Walton wrote. "We also appreciate everyone's adherence to safety protocols, which helped us handle the situation as safely and efficiently as possible."