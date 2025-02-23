'Beyond reproach': Fallen VBPD officers had stellar reputations, chief says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a press conference discussing the findings of their initial investigation into the deaths of Officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese, Chief Paul Neudigate spent time Saturday afternoon talking about the two men who "paid the ultimate price" to keep the community safe.

The room was quiet and somber and Neudigate stoically shared the news of this tragedy with the community.

Girvin, 25, and Reese, 30, were shot and killed by a man who had been pulled over for expired license plates. After what was described as a "tussle," the assailant pulled a pistol from his pocket, shot the officers, and shot them again before "he calmly walked away," Neudigate said.

Watch: Full press conference on deaths of VBPD officers

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: VB Police Chief provides updates on two officers killed Friday night

"Two heroes went to work last night and didn't make it home," Neudigate said.

Reese died at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital just after midnight Saturday surrounded by family and friends. Girvin died from his wounds at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

"We've got an officer that is 25 years old, another one that is 30, with such a future ahead of them, senselessly taken," Neudigate said.

Watch: Virginia Beach community mourns loss of two police officers

Virginia Beach community mourns tragic loss of two police officers

Neudigate said Girvin and Reese had "stellar" reputations and their work ethic was "beyond reproach."

Girvin had been with the department since 2020, and Reese had been with the department since 2022. Prior to that, Reese was with the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office from 2019 to 2022.

"The outpouring of support is giving us some comfort," Neudigate said. "At this time, we have had support coming in from all across the country... I've heard from individuals in Israel, in England, that far away with condolences and offers of support."

Watch: Police convoy following VBPD officer deaths

VBPD convoy on I-264 following two officer deaths

It's been more than 16 years since a Virginia Beach police officer was killed in the line of duty. Detective Michael Phillips was shot and killed on Aug. 7, 2008 while undercover.

Most members of the department "has not experienced a loss of this magnitude," Neudigate said.

WTKR News 3 is working to learn more about Girvin and Reese from the people who knew them.

Donate to the Virginia Beach Police Foundation in honor of the officers here.