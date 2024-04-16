Watch Now
Body found on beach near golf course at JEB Little Creek; NCIS investigating

Posted at 4:09 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 16:21:27-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A body was found on the beach near the Eagle Haven Golf Course in Virginia Beach on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, a representative for the base confirmed to News 3 Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday at around 9:15 a.m. the base said it received reports of a dead male on the beach near the golf course.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and Virginia Beach Police were sent to the scene, according to the representative.

NCIS said they have no comment while the matter is under investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

