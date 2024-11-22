Bond denied for Knotts Island woman charged in missing boyfriend’s disappearance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach judge denied bond for Ashley Walton as she's charged with concealing a body and accessory to a homicide in connection to Martrell Andre Lamar's disappearance.

The judge said Walton was a flight risk and danger to the community.

Watch previous coverage: Knotts Island woman charged in disappearance of Martrell Andre Lamar

Knotts Island woman charged in disappearance of Martrell Andre Lamar

"Today, I prayed that they would not let her out on bond. I still don’t know where my son is. I know he’s not alive. The main thing is, I won’t get to see his laughter anymore," Debra Randolph, Lamar's mother said.

Lamar was reported missing nearly five months before Walton was arrested and his body still has not been found.

Lamar's family say that Lamar and Walton were in a relationship before he went missing.

Watch previous coverage: Loved ones of missing Currituck Co. man remember him in candlelight ceremony

Loved ones of missing Currituck Co. man remember him in candlelight ceremony

The prosecution argued Walton would tamper with evidence, if she was released.

Walton’s public defender told the judge that Walton was unemployed and pleaded with the judge to give her bond so Walton could have surgery next month for leg and ankle injuries.

Lamar's sister, Kanisha Harris says their lives are forever changed.

"It’s overwhelming at this point. We’re hoping for justice," Harris said.

Watch previous coverage: Man missing for over a month in Currituck County

Man missing for over a month in Currituck County

According to court documents, Lamar and Walton were arguing near the Pungo Ferry Bridge in Virginia Beach when Walton called a man who showed up and shot Lamar.

Lamar's body was then put in Walton’s car where she is accused of driving his remains to Knotts Island, court documents say.

The blood samples from Walton's car were confirmed to be Lamar’s, according to court records.

Freeman is heartbroken that her son's body still hasn't been found.

"The next process is trying to prepare and figure out a service for him. It’s going to be a long road. Now I’m losing a child," Freeman said.

Lamar's mother, Freeman, reported him missing on July 2. News 3's spoke to Freeman back in September, who said she tried to reach out to Walton to get answers.

"I reached out to her and she hasn’t answered. I texted her and no replies," Freeman said.

Walton is scheduled to be back in court for another hearing on Feb. 14, 2025.