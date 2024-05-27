VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A windmill at the Brock Environmental Center in Virginia Beach caught fire Monday after being struck by lightning, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Pictures shared with News 3, taken from the Dockside restaurant on Shore Drive, show one of the center's turbines on fire with a trail of heavy smoke coming from it.

Brock Environmental Center windmill catches on fire after lightning strike

When VBFD's crew arrived, there were no flames, but smoke was coming from the windmill, fire officials say.

Fire officials confirmed that the windmill was struck by lightning and was smoldering.

The rain put out the fire, and no other structures were involved or impacted, officials say. There were no reported injuries from the incident.

We're working to learn more from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which owns the Brock Center.

The Brock center, located at at Pleasure House Point, is meant "to engage, inform, and inspire generations about the environment and how we can all help save the Bay," according to the foundation's website.

It boasts being one of the first buildings in the U.S. to embrace energy and water independence.

