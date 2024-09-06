Burglar caught on camera stealing $7K worth of jewelry from Virginia Beach store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A thief stole $7,000 worth of jewelry from Positive Vibes Books & Accessories, a longtime books and accessory store in Virginia Beach.

It was all caught on a surveillance camera.

The owner says they want the burglar off the streets, so he doesn't hit other businesses.

"He went straight to the gold display, busted the glass and grabbed all of the gold chains. Then he grabbed some silver chains on his way out," Brett Hewitt, the owner of Positive Vibes books & Accessories said.

Hewitt says he recognizes the man from a few weeks before in a surveillance video, when he says the man used a stolen credit card to purchase jewelry.

"He had been in here. That’s how he knew to go straight to the gold. It was a customer who came in and did a credit card scam in here," Hewitt said.

Not too far from Indian River Road, the owner of Tidewater Skate Shop says the same guy came in his store.

"He went and picked out all the top quality stuff and made a transaction. When i went to swipe his credit card, it failed to swipe. It’s a stolen card," Owen Rayfield, the owner of Tidewater Skate Shop said.

He says the stolen credit card led to a chargeback.

"I got a letter in the mail from a credit card company that said they were pulling back $475 for that transaction," Rayfield said.

Virginia Beach police say they are investigating the burglary and larceny. The man has not been caught yet.