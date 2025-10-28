Cancer patients find comfort and support at local hospital's free wig boutique

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Cancer takes so much from people — physically and emotionally. But patients at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital are making appointments for something beyond medical care: they're visiting volunteers who offer hope and healing in an unexpected place.

The "Unique Boutique," as it's called, sits just past the gift shop in the hospital lobby.

Volunteers say the workshop of wigs feels more like your best friend's closet than a medical facility, and that's exactly the point.

"I tell them, don't hold back, we can be here all day," said Kristy Kain, a member of the Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital Auxiliary, who first discovered the boutique when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Kain had struggled to find well-made wigs she could try on before her treatment began.

"I had been looking and just could not find anywhere that had wigs, especially that I could try on ahead of time," Kain said. "I had gone in for my first round of chemo. My hair was [starting to fall] out, and I had gone from long hair -- I had cut it short just to prepare myself.”

When Kain first visited the boutique, she found more than just wigs — she found understanding.

"Most people bring a daughter, friend, or husband, but I came by myself and sat here and cried on [Linda Baker’s] shoulder," Kain said. "The thing that was the most meaningful to me was - here's somebody who had been through it."

That connection drives volunteers like Patricia Phelan-Young, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

"We've come a long way in the medical field. Cancer is so much more treatable than it was years ago. So, there's hope," Phelan-Young said.

Phelan-Young is a board member of the Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital Auxiliary. Their mission is simple: to help the hospital deliver the best care. They raise money to support nurses and fund programs like the Unique Boutique.

"Everything is free [and when they hear that] they just tear up. It's just so amazing to see what a relief that is for people who are going through so much," Phelan-Young said.

The boutique offers more than wigs. There are port pillows, scarves, and hats — all made by hand and donated.

"[When I looked at the handmade items,] I see love and caring about people that are having a difficult time because it saves you emotionally and financially," Phelan-Young said.

The financial relief is significant. Kain said a well-made wig can cost between $300 and $600. When that's free, the ripple effects are profound.

"I had three kids at home, and if I wanted it to be about them to wear a wig. Now I blend in with everybody else," Kain said. "Now it can be about their high school graduation or their first day of eighth grade, or whatever. You know it's not like ‘what's going on with your mom?’"

Each wig tells a story of compassion — a reminder that a small act of kindness can help someone feel seen and supported.

The boutique serves anyone with medical-related hair loss from any city, not just breast cancer patients.

The appointments are private, and patients get the whole boutique to themselves during their visit.

To schedule an appointment call (757) 395-8731. You can also message volunteers on Facebook or Instagram for more information.

