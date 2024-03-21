Cherry Blossom Festival at Red Wing Park cancels weekend events due to weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This weekend, the weather is getting in the way of parkgoers enjoying the blooming cherry blossoms at Red Wing Park.

Organizers for the annual Cherry Blossom Festival say events for Saturday and Sunday have been canceled. They said they’re expecting heavy rain and high winds throughout the weekend.

The festival events from March 25 to 30 will continue as planned.

News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson says showers will move in Friday evening and become more widespread overnight. He said to expect widespread rain on Saturday, especially through the morning hours.

WTKR News 3

For Myles’ full forecast, click here.

For updates on the Cherry Blossom Festival’s schedule, click here.