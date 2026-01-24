Chesapeake man arrested after shots fired during road rage incident: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after a road-rage incident where shots were fired, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Virginia Beach police responded to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Dam Neck Road and Taylor Farm Road. Officers say they found a victim on arrival whose car had been shot multiple times.

Detectives reviewed available technology and video and were able to identify Kaleb Warren Coker of Chesapeake as the suspect.

Police say Coker was taken into custody without incident and charged with attempted malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within city limits.

This incident remains under investigation by the VBPD Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact VBPD at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.