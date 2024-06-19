Chic's Beach residents worried about overcrowded visitor parking

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents in the Chic’s Beach neighborhood are saying parking in the area is becoming a real problem.

Once a hidden gem for Virginia Beach residents, over the years, more and more people are going there as an alternative to the more tourism-heavy beaches.

“Chic’s Beach is no longer a secret, so everybody’s coming here because it’s a lot quieter and more of a family beach,” said Greg Quinzer, a Chic’s Beach resident.

However, the streets surrounding the beach weren’t built for the traffic, and the parking lots that do exist charge high prices for you to park close. As a result, people are trying to squeeze in on the street. But in a desperation to find a place to park, residents in the area say it’s causing a number of issues.

Quinzer, who takes care of his mom, is worried.

“On May 16 at 9:00 at night, my mom was rushed to the hospital with a medical emergency. And if it happened in the daytime, she would’ve died because emergency vehicles can’t get through,” he told News 3.

It’s not just Quinzer having these problems: When News 3 went down to the beach on Monday, lines of cars could be seen crowding the narrow streets. One resident said he was building up the sides of his yard so people can’t park on the grass. Others are blocking off their driveway with cones.

“It’s a public safety issue for sure. Certainly, our apparatus are very large and we need space to manipulate and get around the traffic so we can get in close to the property that’s requesting assistance,” said Virginia Beach Fire Chief, Kenneth Pravetz.

Pravetz says if residents or any visitors have any problems, they should call 3-1-1 so police can get there to enforce it, either with a ticket or a tow. If you are parked illegally and impeding first responders, Pravetz says they will have to take matters into their own hands.

“I can imagine if the incident is significant enough and you are parked in front of a fire hydrant, we’re gonna be creative in making sure we can get our water supply,” he told News 3.

So if you are reading this and attend Chic’s Beach regularly, just know city officials will be staying on top of parking enforcement.

“These are people’s homes and there’s gotta be a balance between accessing beautiful beaches and people having the right to live in peace in their neighborhood,” Pravetz said.

Residents in the area stress that they still want people to attend the beautiful beach, they just ask that people park legally.

“Come, enjoy the beach, park legally, and just treat our neighborhood like it was yours,” said Quinzer.

The city has also added messaging on roads like Shore Drive and Northampton Boulevard to warn drivers about parking before they even get to the beach.