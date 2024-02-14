Child shot on Peele Court in Virginia Beach; neighbor reacts to hearing gunfire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An investigation is underway after a child was shot in a Virginia Beach neighborhood Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Peele Court, just a few miles away from Green Run Elementary School.

As of this writing, an arrest has not been made, and police have not confirmed the age of the victim. However, News 3's Kelsey Jones spoke with Kandy Drake, who's neighbors with the victim's family. Drake said the boy who was shot is between 7 and 8 years old.

Police say they learned about the shooting through ShotSpotter, which is technology that pinpoints where triggers are pulled.

When they got to Peele Court in Scarborough Square, they found the child, who had been shot.

Police also tell us the victim was a bystander.

Right now, there aren't a lot of details police are sharing with us on what led up to the shooting or who could have pulled the trigger. Drake says her family is on high alert after hearing the gunfire.

"My daughter heard [the gunfire] and she got very scared. They looked out the window and they saw an SUV doing some weird things, so that scared her even more," said Drake.

Now, police are speaking with neighbors and going through doorbell camera footage for any information that could help them solve this case. They're also asking for the public to share anything that could assist them in learning more about the shooting.

"You know, as a police officer, you go to these calls a lot, and it's never a good moment. And somebody's family is affected tonight because of a senseless act that happened..." said Officer Brenya with VBPD "We ask our citizens that if you know something, you see something, please, please reach out to us."

We're still waiting for updates on the condition of the victim. We'll update this article as we learn more.

