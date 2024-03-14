Child taken to hospital after being struck by car near Virginia Beach high school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach said a child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Old Dam Neck Road and Da Vinci Drive Thursday morning.

Police said the incident happened at around 7 a.m.

The driver, who officers said was also a child, remained on scene.

Newport News Newport News pedestrian killed in I-495 crash identified Foster Meyerson

Da Vinci Drive from Old Dam Neck Road to Schumann Drive was closed while police investigated the collision.

The incident happened in close proximity to Ocean Lakes High School.

The child that was struck was taken to hospital.