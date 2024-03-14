Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Child taken to hospital after being struck by car near Virginia Beach high school

Virginia Beach Police FILE
Posted at 4:56 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 17:01:55-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach said a child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Old Dam Neck Road and Da Vinci Drive Thursday morning.

Police said the incident happened at around 7 a.m.

The driver, who officers said was also a child, remained on scene.

police-lights

Newport News

Newport News pedestrian killed in I-495 crash identified

Foster Meyerson
4:03 PM, Mar 14, 2024

Da Vinci Drive from Old Dam Neck Road to Schumann Drive was closed while police investigated the collision.

The incident happened in close proximity to Ocean Lakes High School.

The child that was struck was taken to hospital.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book