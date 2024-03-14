Newport News pedestrian killed in I-495 crash identified

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police have identified a Newport News man who was struck and killed on Sunday, March 10.

Gregory B. Bruington, Jr., 30, was changing a tire on a 2017 VW Golf on the shoulder of I-495 when a Dodge Ram struck and killed him, according to police.

A passenger inside the VW Golf was seriously injured, they were identified as Hailey A. Frazier, 24. Officers said Frazier was wearing a seat belt at the time.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was identified as Carlos L. Nunez Morales, 26, of Woodbridge.

Nunez Morales suffered minor injuries. Officers said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Nunez Morales was charged with driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.