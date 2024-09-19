CHKD gives away and installs car seats for families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Even through the rain on Tuesday, members of the Child Passenger Safety Team with CHKD helped install and check car seats during Child Passenger Safety Week.

Through a grant provided by MileOne Autogroup with Hall Toyota, CHKD was able to give away 60 car seats to families.

Certified passenger safety technicians with CHKD and the Virginia Beach Fire Department were able to educate parents on how seats should be set and other safety tips.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety (NHTSA) administration, car crashes are a leading cause of death for children.

"You want your main goal to be zero deaths," said Eileen Gerling. "Especially with something that can be preventable such as by having a properly installed car seat and the child properly restrained in their car seat"

A NHTSA study found that while most parents and caregivers believe they know how to properly install their car seats, about half have installed their child's car seat incorrectly.

"A lot of parents aren't harnessing or they are turning them around too quickly... you're supposed to leave the seat rear-facing for a certain period of time," Amanda Kodeck, with MileOne Autogroup, said. "Then, you can turn them. Many parents turn them too quickly."

MileOne Autogroup and CHKD will host another car seat safety event in October in Elizabeth City.

