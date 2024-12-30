Christmas 'Tree-Cycling' with the Virginia Aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Now that the holiday season has passed, many wonder what to do with their Christmas trees.

But before you drag your tree to the curb, the Virginia Aquarium has a better idea. The aquarium is partnering with Marine Stewards America to collect Christmas trees through Jan. 9.

These trees will be used to restore sand dunes along the coastline. This supports the local marine ecosystem by controlling erosion, providing nutrients for beach plants, creating habitats for beach animals, and keeping waste out of the landfill.

The Virginia Aquarium will accept up to 200 live-cut trees. These trees must be bare, live-cut, and donated from households—not commercial businesses.

Patrons can drop their trees off at the Aquarium's East parking lot, this is the designated area for recycling.