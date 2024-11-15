City brings on new operator for Virginia Beach Sports Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Almost a year since city leaders voted to buy out the former operator of the Virginia Beach Sports Center the city has now announced the venue's new operator.

Last year city leaders voted to end the city's 10-year agreement with Eastern Sports Management due to money loss.

The termination was made months after an audit found the facility lost $2.7 million in 2021 and 2022.

The audit highlighted the venue opened during the pandemic in 2020 and faced challenges like events being canceled and finding maintenance staff.

The cost to end the relationship came out to over $6 million from the city's Tourism Investment Program.

Thursday morning the city announced the facility's new operator, The Sports Facilities Companies.

"We're in 70 venues across 20 different states and we've got relationships with event owners that are all over the country that we can help to bring into Virginia Beach," Ryan Ladd, the general manager, said.

Ladd has been the interim manager since January and now become the official head of the sports center.

He feels the facility is unique with its courts and track it will attract more parties from around the country.

"The concept of truly helping and improving the economic and health of the communities is our mission," Ladd said.

He also said one thing residents are going to see more of are opportunities to use the building.

"You know running summer camps, youth athletic leagues, we're running adult pickleball in the mornings and then we're also reaching out to local organizations that need court space, that need track space," Ladd said.

With the indoor sports season upon us, Ladd said December will bring packed days to the center and months after.

"We get to a situation here in February where this track is in use every single day, all 28 days in February whether it be for a local team practicing or a high profile collegiate championships or NCAA championships in March," Ladd said.